Look: Russell Wilson Reacts To The Drew Brees News

Drew Brees officially called it a career on Sunday evening.

The longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback officially retired from the National Football League. Brees retires with one of the most-decorated careers in NFL history, as he led the Saints to a Super Bowl and holds countless passing records.

Brees officially announced his decision on Instagram.

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,” he wrote. “Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans.

“We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.”

Who’s next at quarterback in New Orleans? It’ll probably be Jameis Winston.

However, Saints fans are probably hoping for Russell Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback reportedly wants out of Seattle and New Orleans is reportedly among his preferred destinations.

Wilson reacted on Twitter to the Brees retirement news.

“Amazing Career @DrewBrees,” he tweeted. “Legend. Thanks for all you did for me & the game!”

