Russell Wilson To Another NFC Contender A ‘Possibility’

The Seahawks‘ so-called dynasty is dead. Given Russell Wilson‘s overwhelming desire to win another Super Bowl, it’s plausible he could want out of Seattle by season’s end.

The Wilson trade rumors began this past off-season when reports of his frustration with Seattle’s front office came about. It was the first time in his career the star quarterback expressed such frustrations.

Now combine the fact Wilson’s injured and the Seahawks are a miserable 2-5 this season, it seems obvious the vet could want out of Seattle by season’s end. ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks there’s one clear landing spot: the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are an elite quarterback away from competing for the NFC title. And it’s fairly obvious Jameis Winston isn’t the answer. Could Wilson be quarterbacking the Saints in 2022?

“I think that’s high-level thinking,” Graziano said of the Wilson-to-New Orleans possibility. “There’s no doubt that that is a possibility.” .@DanGrazianoESPN on the possibility that Russell Wilson could be QB1 for the Saints next season 🤔 "I think that's high-level thinking. There's no doubt that that is a possibility." pic.twitter.com/FXERwyciSk — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 26, 2021