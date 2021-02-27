New Orleans Mayor Sends Message To Russell Wilson And Ciara Amid Trade Rumors

There is a lot of noise out there about Russell Wilson right now. Some believe he’s trying to pressure the Seattle Seahawks into investing in the offensive line, and making some changes to make his life easier. Others think he’ll force his way out. One of the four teams identified as destinations that Wilson reportedly likes: the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints, who are expected to lose Drew Brees to retirement, would remain a top Super Bowl contender with Wilson under center. They were listed along with the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and Las Vegas Raiders as teams that interest the former Super Bowl champion quarterback.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is all-in on the idea. She caught wind of the rumors, and recorded a video message for the superstar quarterback, Saints-theme parasol and all.

“I’ve heard the rumors now, and I want to make sure that you understand that the city of New Orleans is the place for you and your beautiful family,” Cantrell said. “I know you, Mr. Wilson, would be a great addition to the New Orleans Saints. And more importantly, I can see us in that number winning that Super Bowl championship once again.”

I have been hearing the rumors on the streets. 👀 I don't know if they are true or not. But, I just want @dangerusswilson & @ciara to know that if these rumors are true. Please know that the City of New Orleans will welcome you and your family with open arms! #nola #whodat pic.twitter.com/yE1MJYssLS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) February 27, 2021

She also floated the idea of Ciara, Wilson’s R&B star wife, headlining the city’s annual Essence Festival of Culture. You don’t usually see mayors getting involved in NFL trade rumors, but she seems legitimately fired up about the idea.

The New Orleans Saints went 12-4 in 2020, winning the tough NFC South. They lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the playoffs, 30-20, after beating them twice in the regular season.

Brees’ diminished arm strength started to show down the stretch this year, and while there is still some smoke that he could give it one more shot, the Saints probably couldn’t afford to turn down an opportunity to add a guy like Wilson if it’s presented to them. Whether Russell Wilson will actually force his way off the Seattle Seahawks is still yet to be seen.

[Mayor LaToya Cantrell]