Ryan Nielsen Reportedly Makes Decision On LSU Job

It looks like Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen will be spending next season in New Orleans, instead of Baton Rouge.

On Monday, it was reported that Nielsen was the prime target for LSU’s vacant defensive coordinator position. Then, NFL Network’s Jane Slater also reported that there might be some language in Nielsen’s Saints contract that prevented him from leaving.

Whatever the reason is, Nielsen is sticking it out in the Big Easy. According to multiple reports, he’ll remain on staff with the Saints in 2021.

In the meantime, LSU will continue to look for a replacement for Bo Pelini, who was fired as the Tigers’ DC following a dismal 2020 season.

Source: #Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen will remain with the team rather than go to LSU as defensive coordinator. More details to come but LSU's DC search will continue. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 19, 2021

A defensive tackle at USC from 1997-2001, Nielsen has been New Orleans’ defensive line coach for the last four seasons.

The Saints are his first NFL employer after a lengthy run as a college assistant at seven different schools, including USC, Ole Miss and NC State.

While there will be a number of key changes for the Saints heading into next season, by keeping Nielsen, they’re holding on to a key member of their coaching staff.