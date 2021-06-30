The Spun

Saints, OT Ryan Ramczyk Agree To Massive Contract Extension

Ryan Ramczyk is going to be on the New Orleans Saints for a long, long time. Moments ago, the two sides agreed to a massive contract extension.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Saints are giving Ramczyk a five-year extension that is worth $90 million. The deal includes $60 million guaranteed and makes Ramczyk the highest-paid right tackle in football.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes this deal for Ramczyk will be even more lucrative, reporting that it’s worth up to $96 million. Regardless, the Wisconsin native is certainly having a good Wednesday.

Saints fans have been waiting for this extension to happen, especially since Ramczyk’s cap number for the 2021 season was originally around $11 million. This deal will most likely lower that figure and give general manager Mickey Loomis a bit more breathing room.

Ramczyk has been sensational for New Orleans ever since he was drafted in 2017.

Though he’s never been to the Pro Bowl, Ramczyk has received All-Pro honors three times in just four seasons. That’s a testament to his consistency and durability.

New Orleans might not be done making moves this offseason. The front office could potentially sign Marshon Lattimore or Marcus Williams to a long-term contract before the start of the 2021 season.


