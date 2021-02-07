The Saints Reportedly Have A Frontrunner For 2021 Quarterback

The New Orleans Saints’ 2021 quarterback picture is getting clearer by the day.

New Orleans franchise icon Drew Brees is widely expected to retire. Brees re-worked his contract earlier this month, an indication of a likely retirement announcement.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said earlier this week that an announcement from Brees is probably coming soon.

“I think [an announcement] is coming in the next week or two,” the Saints head coach told CBS Sports.

Who will start at quarterback for New Orleans in 2021, then? According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there is a clear frontrunner: Jameis Winston.

Winston is technically a free agent, but the Saints reportedly liked what they saw from him in 2020. New Orleans is expected to re-sign Winston for the 2021 season.

A @NFLGameDay Notebook with @TomPelissero: Will the #Eagles trade QB Carson Wentz; The #Texans staring contest with QB Deshaun Watson; The #Saints future is either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill; The #Cowboys will tag Dak Prescott… unless they get a deal done. pic.twitter.com/zsYMPsSAvT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2021

It’s unclear what this would mean for Taysom Hill. The Saints clearly value Hill, but he would probably be upset if the franchise goes with Winston over him for the starting role. Hill has made it clear that he wants to be a starting quarterback.

“Coach [Sean Payton] and I have had—we’ve had a few conversations about that,” Hill told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk in December. “And I have said that. He knows how I feel about how I can play and I know how he feels about me, too.”

It will be an interesting offseason in New Orleans.