On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a trade for a veteran NFL linebacker, acquiring Avery Williamson from the New York Jets. The AFC contenders wanted to boost their depth at the position for a playoff run.

Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints made a similar trade.

According to multiple reports, New Orleans has agreed to a linebacker trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints have reportedly acquired veteran NFL linebacker Kwon Alexander. The 26-year-old linebacker has been with the 49ers since the 2019 season. Alexander, a former LSU Tigers star, was a Pro Bowler in Tampa Bay in 2017.

49ers traded LB Kwon Alexander traded to the Saints, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Schefter had some more details on the trade:

“49ers are acquiring a conditional 5th-round pick and likely a player in exchange for LB Kwon Alexander, per source,” he reports.

Alexander will provide some nice linebacker depth to a Saints defense that could use it. New Orleans is in good position for the playoffs at 5-2, but Sean Payton’s team has some big games coming up.

On Sunday, the Saints are set to take on the rival Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.