Saints RB Alvin Kamara Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Deal

Christian McCaffrey may have reset the market for running backs this week, signing a massive contract worth $64 million over four years with the Carolina Panthers. Next in line for a massive extension could be Alvin Kamara.

Even though Kamara didn’t play up to his standards in 2019, the Tennessee product still put up solid numbers. He finished the season with 797 rushing yards, 533 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

Kamara was on a Twitch stream with Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report when the news broke that McCaffrey would make $16 million per year. Shortly after seeing the details regarding McCaffrey’s deal, Kamara shared his thoughts on potentially receiving an extension from the Saints.

“I had never been to New Orleans until I got drafted by New Orleans, so just to be able to get to New Orleans and have that city embrace me, and just take me in, basically like adopt me, it’s amazing,” Kamara said. “There is so much love there. It’s a dope city, outside of football. It’s beautiful people. It’s lit. It’s alive. If we’re talking about football, I’ve never been around a group of guys like in New Orleans that just want to win and just want to be there for each other and want to be around each other.”

Christian McCaffrey got paid while we were Twitch streaming with @A_kamara6 & @LilCoachTMBTC. Check out Alvin’s reaction to the record RB deal, and what it would mean for him to get an extension with the Saints pic.twitter.com/yMy46HZPot — Master (@MasterTes) April 14, 2020

If New Orleans doesn’t end up breaking the bank open for Kamara, another team eventually will.

History shows that teams should be cautious when extending running backs, but Kamara and McCaffrey are unique in a sense that teams can use them in a variety of ways.

Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Saints. We’ll see if he receives an extension before the 2021 offseason.