Saints Make Tough Decision On 3-Time Pro Bowler Andrus Peat

During the New Orleans Saints‘ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, Pro Bowl offensive guard Andrus Peat was seen leaving the field with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. Shortly after, it was announced that Peat suffered a pectoral injury.

On Saturday, the Saints made a tough decision regarding Peat. He has been placed on injured reserve, which means he’ll have to miss at least the next three games.

Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced that Peat’s injury could force him to miss the rest of the 2021 season. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll actually miss that much time.

With Peat out for the foreseeable future, Calvin Throckmorton will take over as the starting left guard for New Orleans. He did an excellent job filling in for Peat against the Seahawks.

The Saints also made sure to add some depth to their offensive line this week, signing Will Clapp to their practice squad.

Saints placed Andrus Peat on IR — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 30, 2021

Losing a versatile offensive lineman like Peat certainly stings, but the Saints have proven they can overcome injuries in the trenches.

The Saints managed to get through several games this season without left tackle Terron Armstead and center Erik McCoy. Fortunately for head coach Sean Payton, both of those players are healthy again.

We’ll see if the Saints’ offensive line can hold down the fort without Peat this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

[Nick Underhill]