Saints Announce Alvin Kamara’s Official Status For Thanksgiving Game

For the third game in a row, the New Orleans Saints will be without All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara. Moments ago, the team officially ruled him out for their Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Kamara suffered a knee sprain in the Saints’ loss to the Falcons in Week 9. At that time, the belief was that Kamara would be out for just a week or two. Unfortunately, his injury has lingered longer than most people expected.

Mark Ingram has carried the Saints’ backfield during Kamara’s absence, but it turns out he’s also banged up heading into Week 12. However, the Saints have listed him as questionable for Thursday night’s game.

If Ingram is unable to suit up on Thursday night, the Saints will need Tony Jones Jr. to handle the bulk of the carries. He was recently activated off injured reserve.

Alvin Kamara has been ruled out for the Bills game — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 24, 2021

The Saints started this season with such promise, jumping out to a 5-2 record. Since then, Sean Payton’s squad has been decimated by injuries.

Kamara’s injury has certainly played a factor over the past two weeks. After all, it’s tough to replace a player who has 530 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns in eight games this season.

Hopefully, Kamara can return to the Saints’ lineup for a Week 13 showdown with the Cowboys.

Kickoff for the Bills-Saints game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.