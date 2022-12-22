Saints Announce Decision On Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry For Browns Game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 19: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints participates in warmups prior to a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will be missing multiple key wide receivers for this weekend's game.

New Orleans just put out its injury report this afternoon for Saturday's matchup with Cleveland. Four players have been declared out, including wideouts Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Chris Olave (hamstring).

Olave did not practice at all this week. Landry was not listed on the injury report on Tuesday but did not practice either of the last two days.

Linebacker Pete Werner and running back Dwayne Washington also will not play vs. the Browns.

Olave, a rookie first-round pick, leads the Saints in receptions (63) and receiving yards (970) with three touchdown catches. This will be the second game he has missed this season.

Landry, meanwhile, has only played in nine games due to injuries, and has caught 25 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown.

New Orleans (5-9) and Cleveland (6-8) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday.