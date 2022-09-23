Saints Announce Game Status For Jameis Winston

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with two separate injuries this early in the regular season. Nonetheless, the former No. 1 pick is doing everything in his power to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Winston suffered four fractured vertebrae in his back during the Saints' Week 1 victory over the Falcons. He then suffered an ankle injury in Week 2.

The Saints listed Winston as a limited participant in every practice session this week.

As for his Week 3 status, Winston is listed as questionable.

Winston struggled last Sunday against the Buccaneers, tossing three interceptions in the fourth quarter. And yet, his confidence has not wavered.

"You stick to what gets you through every week – preparation and execution," Winston said. "Trying to find a way to build on the positives – there were some good things – and eliminate the negatives. When you think about last game, it was one negative, a terrible fourth quarter. Other than that, we took care of the football in the early quarters, but the last quarter, I've got to do better from that aspect."

Winston certainly sounds like a quarterback who will play this weekend. We'll have to wait a few days to see if that's the case though.

In the event Winston can't play this Sunday, Andy Dalton would be the starting quarterback for New Orleans.