Saints Announce Injury Update For Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-7 at the half, but were forced to put backup Trevor Siemian in the lineup after Jameis Winston suffered an injury.

Unfortunately, it’s not looking great for Winston as the second half begins. NFL insider Jane Slater revealed that Winston has a knee injury and is considered “questionable” to return.

Prior to going down with his injury early in the second quarter, Winston was 6 of 10 for 56 yards and a touchdown. He had four carries for 40 yards rushing as well.

Luckily, Siemian has proven to be pretty efficient moving the ball against the vaunted Buccaneers defense. At halftime he was 7 of 11 for 60 yards and a touchdown of his own.

#Saints QB Jameis Winston has a knee injury questionable to return per press box announcement — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 31, 2021

Jameis Winston is going up against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was cast aside after the 2019 season in favor of Tom Brady, who promptly led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.

Winston spent the 2020 season riding the bench behind Drew Brees and Taysom Hill. But he won the starting job in 2021 after Brees retired, and has been playing some of his most efficient football ever since.

While Winston isn’t throwing touchdowns in bunches every week, his 8.6-percent touchdown rate is the highest in the NFL. The Saints are 4-2 on the season thanks in large part to his efforts.

It would be a shame if Winston couldn’t finish off the game against his former team. We can only wish him a speedy recovery.

The game is being played on FOX.

Update: Winston has officially been ruled out for the game.