Saints Announce Michael Thomas’ Status For Monday

The New Orleans Saints have played the last three games without Michael Thomas. However, it’s very possible the All-Pro wideout could return to the field as soon as this Monday.

Losing an elite playmaker like Thomas certainly impacts an offense. Fortunately for the Saints, wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Tre’Quan Smith have stepped up in his absence.

As for whether Thomas will actually play this Monday against the Chargers, he’s currently listed as questionable on the injury report.

Thomas was a limited participant in all three practices this week for New Orleans. He also was a limited participant in practice last week, but the coaching staff decided to hold him out to avoid re-aggravating his ankle injury.

New Orleans also listed Jared Cook, Marcus Davenport, Marshon Lattimore, Andrus Peat and Sheldon Rankins as questionable for Monday’s showdown with Los Angeles.

QUESTIONABLE Michael Thomas, Sheldon Rankins, Marshon Lattimore, Andrus Peat, Marcus Davenport and Jared Cook OUT Justin Hardee, Deonte Harris, Janoris Jenkins

Sean Payton has a tough decision to make regarding Thomas. He’s such a fierce competitor that he’ll probably want to play against the Chargers. On the other hand, the Saints are just a few days away from their bye week.

Last week, the Packers sat Davante Adams out of precaution. It’s possible the Saints make a similar decision with Thomas.

Will the Saints have Michael Thomas on Monday for the first time since Week 1? We’ll find out in the coming days.