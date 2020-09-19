The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saints Announce Michael Thomas’ Status For Week 2

Michael Thomas interacting with fans after a Saints game.NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with fans after his team defeated the Los Angeles Rams 45-35 in the game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

When the New Orleans Saints take the field this Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, they’ll be without their best wideout. On Saturday afternoon, the Saints officially announced Michael Thomas’ status for Week 2.

Thomas is out for the Saints’ upcoming showdown with the Raiders due to a high-ankle sprain. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s game against the Buccaneers.

New Orleans will also be without former first-round pick Marcus Davenport, who has been out of action the past few weeks because of an elbow injury.

It’s not all bad news for the Saints. After missing the season opener, it appears Cesar Ruiz and PJ Williams are set to return to the gridiron. Both players were full participants during Saturday’s practice.

There is still no timeline for Thomas’ return. All signs point to him returning sooner rather than later, but high-ankle sprains are tricky.

Replacing a player as talented as Michael Thomas won’t be easy. He’s such a dominant force that commands defenses to pay attention to him.

Luckily for the Saints, they have enough weapons to remain effective on offense. Drew Brees can still target playmakers like Jared Cook, Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara and Emmanuel Sanders.

Kickoff for the Raiders-Saints game is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium. We’ll see if Brees and the Saints can improve to 2-0 on the season.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.