Saints Announce Michael Thomas’ Status For Week 2

When the New Orleans Saints take the field this Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, they’ll be without their best wideout. On Saturday afternoon, the Saints officially announced Michael Thomas’ status for Week 2.

Thomas is out for the Saints’ upcoming showdown with the Raiders due to a high-ankle sprain. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s game against the Buccaneers.

New Orleans will also be without former first-round pick Marcus Davenport, who has been out of action the past few weeks because of an elbow injury.

It’s not all bad news for the Saints. After missing the season opener, it appears Cesar Ruiz and PJ Williams are set to return to the gridiron. Both players were full participants during Saturday’s practice.

After returning to practice in a LIMITED capacity on Saturday, WR Henry Ruggs III (left knee) is QUESTIONABLE to play against the Saints Monday night. Meanwhile, RT Trent Brown (right calf), OT Sam Young (groin) and MLB Nick… https://t.co/KTXyEeCSI6 pic.twitter.com/VUKcVDQ9AP — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 19, 2020

There is still no timeline for Thomas’ return. All signs point to him returning sooner rather than later, but high-ankle sprains are tricky.

Replacing a player as talented as Michael Thomas won’t be easy. He’s such a dominant force that commands defenses to pay attention to him.

Luckily for the Saints, they have enough weapons to remain effective on offense. Drew Brees can still target playmakers like Jared Cook, Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara and Emmanuel Sanders.

Kickoff for the Raiders-Saints game is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium. We’ll see if Brees and the Saints can improve to 2-0 on the season.