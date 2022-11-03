Saints Announce New Decision On Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Last week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Michael Thomas would play again at some point this season. Fast forward to this Thursday, and he sang a completely different tune.

Allen announced that Thomas is heading to injured reserve because of a toe injury.

At this time, the Saints do not expect Thomas to return again this season.

This is a devastating blow to the Saints and Thomas. When healthy, he's an absolute game-changer at wide receiver.

Thomas had 16 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns in just three games this season.

With Thomas expected to miss the rest of the season, the Saints will lean heavily on rookie receiver Chris Olave. He has 37 receptions for 547 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints should get Jarvis Landry back later this year. The veteran wideout was spotted on the practice field this Thursday.

Of course, the return of Landry is being overshadowed by Thomas' injury. The former Offensive Player of the Year has been dealing with injuries since the 2020 season.

Hopefully, Thomas can return to full strength next season.