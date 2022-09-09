Saints Announce Official Game Status For Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints flexes his muscles after a big catch during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas has not played in an NFL game since the 2020 postseason. That being said, it sounds like the All-Pro wide receiver is on track to suit up this Sunday.

Moments ago, the New Orleans Saints released their final injury report for Week 1.

Thomas, who was a limited participant in every practice session this week, is listed as questionable.

Even though Thomas is listed as questionable, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football said "I'd be incredibly surprised -- shocked -- if he does not play."

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Thomas said his goal is to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

"How should I say it? I don't want to give anything away, I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing," Thomas said, via NFL.com. "I believe in my talent, I believe in myself, I believe in my game, I believe in my craft. The good thing about this game is you can put it on display on Sunday, and I can't wait to put it on display."

In 2019, Thomas put up better numbers than any other wide receiver in the league. If he can return to that form, the Saints could be dangerous this season.