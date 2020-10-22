The Spun

Saints Announce Official Update On Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas flexing his biceps during a New Orleans Saints game.NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints flexes his muscles after a big catch during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas did not participate in Thursday’s practice, the team announced moments ago.

Thomas was limited on Wednesday due to ankle and hamstring issues. The ankle injury has helped keep the wideout out of action since Week 1, while the balky hamstring is a problem that cropped up this week.

Two weeks ago, Thomas was reportedly physically cleared to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, but missed the game due to a disciplinary issue. The Saints had a bye last weekend.

Thomas was one of three Saints players who didn’t practice today, along with guard Nick Easton and wide receiver Bennie Fowler.

Right now, it looks like the Saints could be without Thomas at least one more week. New Orleans takes on the Carolina Panthers in a critical NFC South game on Sunday.

After that, the Saints play the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is the only team Thomas has played against this year.

He caught just three passes for 17 yards against the Bucs in Week 1 while injuring his ankle late in the game.


