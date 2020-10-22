New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas did not participate in Thursday’s practice, the team announced moments ago.

Thomas was limited on Wednesday due to ankle and hamstring issues. The ankle injury has helped keep the wideout out of action since Week 1, while the balky hamstring is a problem that cropped up this week.

Two weeks ago, Thomas was reportedly physically cleared to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, but missed the game due to a disciplinary issue. The Saints had a bye last weekend.

Thomas was one of three Saints players who didn’t practice today, along with guard Nick Easton and wide receiver Bennie Fowler.

Right now, it looks like the Saints could be without Thomas at least one more week. New Orleans takes on the Carolina Panthers in a critical NFC South game on Sunday.

After that, the Saints play the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is the only team Thomas has played against this year.

He caught just three passes for 17 yards against the Bucs in Week 1 while injuring his ankle late in the game.