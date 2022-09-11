Saints Announce Official Michael Thomas Week 1 Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints signals a first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It's official. Michael Thomas will be making his regular season return to the Saints this afternoon.

Thomas' status has been in question as he recovers from ankle surgery. The injury kept him out for the entire 2021 season.

Moments ago, the Saints announced that the Pro Bowl wide receiver will be active for today's opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thomas last appeared in a game for New Orleans during the 2020 playoffs. He played in only seven games that season due to his ailing ankle.

From 2016-19, few, if any, wide receivers in the NFL were more productive than Thomas. The second-round pick out of Ohio State appeared in 63 out of a possible 64 games during that timeframe,, recording 470 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns.

While he is active today, we'll have to see if Thomas is truly a full-go, or if he'll be used on a pitch count.

The Saints and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.