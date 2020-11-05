Saints Announce Official Thursday Update On QB Drew Brees

The Spun

Will the Saints have Drew Brees this Sunday when they take on the Buccaneers? That’s the question that every fan in New Orleans wants answered right now.

Brees was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice because of a right shoulder injury. When asked about the injury, the future Hall of Famer downplayed the severity of it, saying “I’m 41 years old. I have a lot of stuff going on.”

At this time, the expectation in New Orleans is that Brees will start this weekend in Tampa. However, it’s worth noting that he was once again limited in practice.

During the portion of practice that’s open to the media, Brees was seen off to the side without pads on. That would be an indication that he didn’t do too much this afternoon, but no one knows what happened behind closed doors.

Fortunately for New Orleans, it had all of its offensive weapons on the practice field this afternoon, including All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara. He missed yesterday’s practice due to a foot injury, but he already told reporters he’ll be active this Sunday.

It’s safe to say the Saints’ chances of defeating the Buccaneers would go down if Brees is unable to suit up.

While there are concerns about Brees’ ability to push the ball downfield, he’s still completing 73.1 percent of his passes and taking care of the football.

The Saints will release Brees’ official status for Week 9 tomorrow afternoon.


