Saints Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints (R) and Andy Dalton #14 stand on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

For the second week in a row, the New Orleans Saints will be led by Andy Dalton.

On Friday afternoon, Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced that Dalton will start this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jameis Winston is still recovering from back and ankle injuries. He didn't participate in practice this week.

The Saints are currently on a three-game losing streak. They'll need a steady performance from Dalton this weekend if they want to get back in the win column.

Dalton had a mediocre performance in Week 4, completing 20-of-28 pass attempts for 236 yards with a touchdown. It wasn't enough to lead the Saints to victory.

Unfortunately for the Saints, Winston isn't the only key playmaker missing this Sunday's game. Star receiver Michael Thomas has also been ruled out.

Veteran wideout Jarvis Landry is listed as questionable, but the coaching staff expects him to play.

The Saints and Seahawks will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome.