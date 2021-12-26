The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saints Announce They’ll Be Without Another Coach vs. Dolphins

A closeup of a New Orleans Saints helmet on the football field.NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Saints are going to be down another key member of their coaching staff on Monday night.

The team has announced that Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi will miss the game against Miami due to COVID-19 protocols. His duties will be assumed by other members of the coaching staff.

New Orleans is already on pace to be without three assistant coaches and could be without close to 16 players as well. Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are likely out, as are Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins.

Head coach Sean Payton knows the situation can change any given second and said as such to the media on Friday.

“If you’re out here, you’re preparing to play because the situation is ever-changing,’” Payton told the team after Friday’s walkthrough. “‘We’ve seen it change yesterday, it changed again today, and I’m sure it’ll change again before we play. That’s the uniqueness of this season. Yet, we have to get ready and be prepared if you are in.’”

New Orleans is coming off a 9-0 shutout win against Tampa Bay last Sunday night which got the team to 7-7 overall.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.