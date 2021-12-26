Saints Announce They’ll Be Without Another Coach vs. Dolphins

The Saints are going to be down another key member of their coaching staff on Monday night.

The team has announced that Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi will miss the game against Miami due to COVID-19 protocols. His duties will be assumed by other members of the coaching staff.

Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to miss Monday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. His duties will be assumed by members of the coaching staff — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 26, 2021

New Orleans is already on pace to be without three assistant coaches and could be without close to 16 players as well. Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are likely out, as are Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins.

Head coach Sean Payton knows the situation can change any given second and said as such to the media on Friday.

“If you’re out here, you’re preparing to play because the situation is ever-changing,’” Payton told the team after Friday’s walkthrough. “‘We’ve seen it change yesterday, it changed again today, and I’m sure it’ll change again before we play. That’s the uniqueness of this season. Yet, we have to get ready and be prepared if you are in.’”

New Orleans is coming off a 9-0 shutout win against Tampa Bay last Sunday night which got the team to 7-7 overall.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.