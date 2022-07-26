Saints Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the addition of veteran running back Malcolm Brown.

Brown spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in seven games. From 2015-20, he played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.

In 70 games with the Rams, Brown gained 1,188 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on 298 carries while adding 43 receptions for 327 yards and one score.

His best season came in 2020, when he posted career-highs in rushing attempts (101), rushing yards (419) and rushing touchdowns (five).

New Orleans has a crowded depth chart at running back, but uncertainty surrounding Alvin Kamara's status clouds the team's outlook at the position.

Kamara could be suspended to start the 2022 season due to his involvement in a fight in Las Vegas back in February.

In addition to signing Brown, the Saints also picked up enter Nick Martin and defensive end Scott Patchan while releasing punter Daniel Whelan, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger and cornerback Jordan Miller.