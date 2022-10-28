Saints Announce Unfortunate Update On Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints signals a first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints fans will have to wait at least one more week until they see Michael Thomas back in action. On Friday, the All-Pro wide receiver was ruled out for Week 8.

Thomas has been out since Week 3 due to a toe injury. He was spotted at the practice facility earlier this week, but he was unable to participate in any of the team's sessions.

At this point, it's a mystery as to when Thomas will return to the gridiron.

Unfortunately for the Saints, Thomas wasn't the only impact player ruled out on Friday. Head coach Dennis Allen announced that Jarvis Landry is out as well.

Allen said Thomas will play again this season. He didn't provide a timetable for Thomas' return though.

In three games this season, Thomas has 16 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints have relied heavily on rookie receiver Chris Olave this season. They'll continue to do so this weekend, especially with Thomas and Landry out.

Kickoff for the Raiders-Saints game is at 1 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome.