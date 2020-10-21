Saints Announce Wednesday Injury Update For Michael Thomas

Saints fans hoping to see Michael Thomas back on the gridiron this weekend might have to wait a little bit longer. The latest injury update on the star wideout isn’t very encouraging.

Earlier today, Saints head coach Sean Payton said that he thinks Thomas is “feeling better.” He didn’t reveal if the team would have the All-Pro wide receiver on the field this Sunday though.

Well, the Saints have just revealed their first injury report for Week 7 and it’s somewhat concerning.

Thomas was listed as a limited participant during this Wednesday’s practice with an ankle and hamstring injury. It’s unclear if the hamstring injury occurred today or happened prior to the bye week.

Last week, Thomas tweeted out that he suffered a setback during his recovery. Perhaps this is what he meant.

On the other hand, Thomas told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take that he’d be back this week. That might not happen if he tweaked his hamstring this afternoon.

All that being said, it’s too early to determine whether or not Thomas will suit up this Sunday. Tomorrow’s injury report will give us a good indication on where he is physically. Another limited practice session would be encouraging, especially since he’s battling two injuries.

Hopefully for New Orleans, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year can rejoin his team this weekend against Carolina.