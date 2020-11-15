The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saints Are Reportedly Facing ‘Significant Discipline’ From The NFL

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday night.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Any New Orleans Saints fans that believe the NFL is out to get them just got a little more ammunition today.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Saints could be facing “significant discipline” from the NFL for their postgame celebration after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Per the report, the NFL may punish them for not wearing masks – something that was clearly evident in videos of the celebration.

“The Saints are facing stiff fines and the loss of a draft pick, similar to the action the NFL took against the Raiders earlier this month…” Schefter wrote. Las Vegas was fined $500,000 as an organization while head coach Jon Gruden was fined $150,000. The franchise lost a sixth-round pick for COVID-19 protocol violations.

Schefter pointed out that – like the Raiders – the Saints are repeat offenders of COVID-19 protocol violations. The NFL has also sent a memo out to clubs warning them of the consequences of not following protocols.

Given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country (and it football), it’s understandable that the NFL is taking a harsher stance now than a few weeks ago.

But that isn’t going to stop the Saints’ passionate fanbase from raging against the hypocrisy.

The Saints have had a number of grievances against the the NFL these past few years. None were as big as the controversial no-call for pass interference in the 2018 NFC Championship Game.

They won’t care about the fine nearly as much as losing a draft pick. And if that happens, you can bet the Saints will have a harsh reaction.

We’ll find out later this week.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.