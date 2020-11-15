Saints Are Reportedly Facing ‘Significant Discipline’ From The NFL

Any New Orleans Saints fans that believe the NFL is out to get them just got a little more ammunition today.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Saints could be facing “significant discipline” from the NFL for their postgame celebration after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Per the report, the NFL may punish them for not wearing masks – something that was clearly evident in videos of the celebration.

“The Saints are facing stiff fines and the loss of a draft pick, similar to the action the NFL took against the Raiders earlier this month…” Schefter wrote. Las Vegas was fined $500,000 as an organization while head coach Jon Gruden was fined $150,000. The franchise lost a sixth-round pick for COVID-19 protocol violations.

Schefter pointed out that – like the Raiders – the Saints are repeat offenders of COVID-19 protocol violations. The NFL has also sent a memo out to clubs warning them of the consequences of not following protocols.

Given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country (and it football), it’s understandable that the NFL is taking a harsher stance now than a few weeks ago.

Sources: Saints are facing significant discipline for not wearing masks during the postgame celebration last Sunday night in Tampa, as seen in the videos they posted on social media:https://t.co/i30byL3TKV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2020

But that isn’t going to stop the Saints’ passionate fanbase from raging against the hypocrisy.

The Titans didn’t lose a draft pick for practicing when they had players who had tested positive, but the Saints could lose a draft pick for celebrating after winning a contact sport match when all the players and coaches in the locker room had already tested negative. — Ezequiel Gonzalez-Ansaldi (@ZekeGonZaldi) November 15, 2020

Ok. We were dancing and celebrating in the locker room the first game against Tampa and nobody said nothing, and after each W we celebrated the exact same way, but after beating Tampa so bad the second time, we dance and celebrate the same way, the league wanna enforce discipline — Beignet Boy⚜️ (@_joshstaylitty) November 15, 2020

NFL LOGIC Celebrating after a win over the Bears is acceptable. Celebrating after a win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers is pic.twitter.com/tlAuEPBVMS — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 15, 2020

League has it out for the Saints. Multiple teams had similar videos and nothing was said. — David Denning (@thedavedenning) November 15, 2020

The Saints have had a number of grievances against the the NFL these past few years. None were as big as the controversial no-call for pass interference in the 2018 NFC Championship Game.

They won’t care about the fine nearly as much as losing a draft pick. And if that happens, you can bet the Saints will have a harsh reaction.

We’ll find out later this week.