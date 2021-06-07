Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Cornerback

Despite fielding a top-five defense in 2020, it just wasn’t enough to get the New Orleans Saints over the hump and back into the NFC Championship Game. But with a major transition underway on offense now that Drew Brees is gone, the defense is looking at some more veteran leadership.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints are bringing in free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick for a visit. Per the report, the Saints have been “in the market” for an experienced cornerback.

Kirkpatrick is coming off a resurgent season with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2020 he had 56 tackles, three interceptions and seven passes defended in 14 games.

It was a big turnaround after finishing the two previous seasons on injured reserve. And at 31 years of age, he may have more in the tank.

The #Saints are bringing in veteran FA CB Dre Kirkpatrick for a visit, source said. They’ve been in the market for a proven corner, and Kirkpatrick would make some sense. The long-time #Bengals starter who played for the #AZCardinals last year also recently visited the #Patriots. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2021

Dre Kirkpatrick was a two-time national champion at corner for the Alabama Crimson Tide. After earning back-to-back All-SEC selections, Kirkpatrick was drafted No. 17 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Injuries limited him to five games as a rookie, but he would really start to establish himself over the next six years. Between 2013 and 2018, Kirkpatrick started 61 of 88 games, recording 10 interceptions, two pick-sixes, 61 passes defended and over 200 tackles.

But the injuries began to mount soon after signing a big contract extension in 2017. He was released after playing just six games in 2019.

Perhaps if he signs with the New Orleans Saints he’ll be able to find that sense of continuity once again.

Should the Saints sign Dre Kirkpatrick?