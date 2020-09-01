Saints Are Reportedly ‘Open’ To Trading Alvin Kamara

If you thought the New Orleans Saints were absolutely committed to Alvin Kamara being on the team for the long haul, think again.

On Monday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Kamara’s recent absence from practice had to due with his lack of a new contract. The talented running back is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Despite all that Kamara has accomplished in New Orleans, the front office is apparently not opposed to moving on from him.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Saints are open to trading Kamara. This development has sent shockwaves through the rest of the league.

I'm told the Saints are open to trading RB Alvin Kamara, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 1, 2020

The Saints are most likely entering the final year of the Drew Brees era. That being said, trading away his second-best offensive weapon less than two weeks away would not be an ideal situation.

New Orleans does have versatile tailbacks on the roster in addition to Kamara. However, Ty Montgomery and Latavius Murray aren’t nearly as explosive or productive as the Tennessee product.

Kamara didn’t have a great season up to his standards in 2019, but he was battling several injuries. When he was inactive for two games, the Saints relied on Murray to carry the backfield, and he delivered with 307 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in that span.

We’ll see if this recent report is just a negotiation tactic, or if the Saints really want to move on from Kamara.