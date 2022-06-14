Saints Are Trying Out Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It was announced on Monday that David Johnson would visit with the New Orleans Saints this week. Well, it turns out he'll also get a tryout with the team.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported on Tuesday that Johnson is trying out with the rest of the team for the start of mandatory minicamp.

Johnson, 30, spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans. He had 228 rushing yards on 67 carries.

Unfortunately, the days of Johnson being an All-Pro running back are over. That being said, he could still be a solid role player in the right system.

If Johnson's workout with the Saints goes well, he could potentially sign with the team for training camp.

The Saints' backfield currently consists of Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Abram Smith, Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington. They could use another veteran tailback who can make plays as a receiver.

Even though Johnson did provide much of a spark as a runner in 2021, he did have 32 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown.