Saints Are Working Out 3 Notable Players On Thursday

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Although the New Orleans Saints already have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL, they're not done making some adjustments to that unit.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are working out veteran linebackers Kiko Alonso, Jon Bostic and Anthony Hitchens.

Alonso actually played for the Saints in 2019. He had 31 combined tackles before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. We haven't seen him on an NFL field since that move.

Bostic, meanwhile, spent the past three seasons with the Washington Commanders. In 2021, he had 22 tackles in four games.

Hitchens might be the most intriguing name that Fowler listed. The veteran linebacker was with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-21. He appeared in 15 games last season, racking up 80 total tackles.

The Saints have Demario Davis and Pete Werner penciled in as their starting linebackers. They could use some depth since they lost Kwon Alexander in free agency.

Depending on how this Thursday's workout goes, New Orleans could sign one of these three veteran linebackers.