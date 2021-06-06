Look: Saints Star Reacts To The Julio Jones Trade

After more than a decade wrecking NFC South defenses, Julio Jones is heading to Tennessee. New Orleans Saints fans should be happy.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is probably relieved his unit won’t have to contend with Jones two times a year from now on, but the six-time Pro Bowler is also a little confused.

Jordan doesn’t understand how the Titans were able to acquire Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer for a measly 2022 second-round pick and 2023 first-rounder. He expressed his disbelief on Twitter this afternoon.

“How…Julio only worth a 2nd and 4th?” Jordan asked.

How… Julio only worth a 2nd and 4th…🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/x61LYQk2e5 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 6, 2021

Jordan has a point that the price tag seems incredibly low, but in reality, Jones is 32 and coming off an injury, and the Falcons were looking for serious salary relief here.

When you add up all those factors, the conditions were ripe for a team to pounce on a major contributor at a discounted price asset-wise. Tennessee wisely did just that.