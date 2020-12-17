Saints CB Has Bold Comment About Facing Off Against Tyreek Hill

NFL cornerbacks haven’t been able to stop Tyreek Hill this season, all they can do is hope to contain him. This upcoming weekend, New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore will be tasked with slowing down the All-Pro wideout.

Lattimore has been inconsistent this season to say the least. He’s locked down wide receivers like Mike Evans, yet failed to neutralize Calvin Ridley.

Regardless of all the ups and downs this season, Lattimore’s mindset when facing top competition hasn’t changed. When asked about matchup up against Hill this Sunday, the Saints cornerback had an interesting response.

“What you think, man? You think I can match up with him,” Lattimore told ESPN’s Mike Triplett. ” I think I can. He’s fast, yeah. But it’s football at the end of the day. I feel like Im a great corner and he’s a great receiver. It’s a matchup.”

This is absolutely the right mindset that top cornerbacks need to have when facing an opponent like Hill. However, it’s easier said than done when it comes to matching the Pro Bowl wide receiver’s speed.

A few weeks ago, Hill had 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Saints’ plan is to contain Hill on Sunday. Kickoff for this game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.