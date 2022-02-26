The New Orleans Saints have officially started fixing their salary cap situation.

The Saints came into Saturday as the team with the worst salary cap situation in the league. They were $76M over the cap and are now only $42M over thanks to a couple of moves.

Star receiver Michael Thomas had his $14.565 million salary changed to a signing bonus, and the same happened for Ryan Ramczyk. His $18.26 million contract was also converted to a signing bonus.

Source: the Saints’ cap moves are underway, as they’ve converted $14.565M of Michael Thomas’ compensation for 2022 and $18,206,608 of OT Ryan Ramczyk’s compensation for 2022 into signing bonuses, creating $26.217M in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 26, 2022

This is also big news for Thomas as he looks to be back for next season. He sat out this past season as he’s been banged up but when healthy, he’s one of the best receivers in the league.

The NFL world isn’t surprised that the Saints made these moves with free agency looming.

Had a lot of people ask me about the #Saints trading Michael Thomas throughout this offseason. I always referenced that it would be a cap-saving live to keep him and that he didn’t need to be traded. This is the move I was referring to. https://t.co/VZv0DNljt4 — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 26, 2022

In addition to Cap Hell Twitter, this has become a tough day for The Saints Should Trade All Their Stars Twitter. https://t.co/x4IhzSrCWp — Black & Gold Review (@BnGreview) February 26, 2022

The Saints still have plenty of moves to make, but this is a good start with seven months left in the offseason.

With free agency around the corner, the Saints have to make sure they’re under the salary cap.