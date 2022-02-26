The Spun

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: New Orleans Saints fans cheer prior to the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The New Orleans Saints have officially started fixing their salary cap situation.

The Saints came into Saturday as the team with the worst salary cap situation in the league. They were $76M over the cap and are now only $42M over thanks to a couple of moves.

Star receiver Michael Thomas had his $14.565 million salary changed to a signing bonus, and the same happened for Ryan Ramczyk. His $18.26 million contract was also converted to a signing bonus.

This is also big news for Thomas as he looks to be back for next season. He sat out this past season as he’s been banged up but when healthy, he’s one of the best receivers in the league.

The NFL world isn’t surprised that the Saints made these moves with free agency looming.

The Saints still have plenty of moves to make, but this is a good start with seven months left in the offseason.

With free agency around the corner, the Saints have to make sure they’re under the salary cap.

