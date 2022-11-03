Saints Coach Dennis Allen Sends Clear Message About Starting Quarterback

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 20: Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the 1st quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jameis Winston began the season as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, only to have Andy Dalton take over after Winston was injured.

Winston was cleared to play last week, but Dalton remained the starter for New Orleans' 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Dalton will start again on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

During his media availability today, Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked if Dalton is the permanent QB1 or if he'll be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

"Andy's starting and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward," Allen said, via ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

Dalton has thrown for 1,175 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Three of those interceptions, including two pick-6's, came in New Orleans' loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 20.

Dalton rebounded from that shaky performance with an efficient display against Las Vegas, completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints also continue to work in Taysom Hill as a Wildcat QB. Hill rushed 10 times for 61 yards on Sunday and also completed his only passing attempt for two yards.