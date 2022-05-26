Saints Coach Has Injury Update On Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints flexes his muscles after a big catch during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas is back at the Saints' facility for the start of OTAs, but he's not ready to participate in practice.

On Thursday afternoon, Saints head coach Dennis Allen had an update on Thomas' rehab process. It turns out the All-Pro wide receiver still needs more time to get his ankle right.

"I think he's doing well in his rehab," Allen said of Thomas. "He's not ready yet, but he's here, he's rehabbing, getting himself better and we're certainly anxious to get him out here."

As for when the Saints might have Thomas back at their disposal, Allen hopes he'll have his No. 1 wideout available for the start of training camp.

"That's certainly our plan," Allen told reporters.

Thomas missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury. It was a tough pill to swallow for both him and the team.

The last time Thomas played a full season, he broke the single-season record for most receptions (149).

Fortunately for the Saints, they have added some insurance at wide receiver in the forms of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry.

If Thomas can return to full strength, the Saints will have a dynamic receiving corps.