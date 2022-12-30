Saints Coach Offers New Update On Alvin Kamara After 2 Missed Practices

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 20: Running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Saints 42-34. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Saints fans were concerned about Alvin Kamara's status for Week 17 because he wasn't present for practice on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, head coach Dennis Allen provided an update on his veteran tailback.

Allen made it clear that Kamara will suit up for the Saints this Sunday.

"He looked good out there [today] and he'll be ready to go this weekend," Allen said, via Rod Walker.

This season has been somewhat underwhelming for Kamara. However, he's coming off a strong performance against the Browns.

Despite playing in frigid conditions, Kamara had 76 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Saints will need a similar performance from Kamara this Sunday if they want to knock off the Eagles.

A loss this Sunday would officially eliminate the Saints from playoff contention. A win paired with a Buccaneers loss, however, would keep them alive heading into Week 18.

The Eagles-Saints game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.