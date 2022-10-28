Saints Coach Reveals If Michael Thomas Will Play This Season

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas was ruled out for this Sunday's game between the Raiders and Saints due to a foot injury. He has been inactive since Week 3.

Unfortunately for the Saints, veteran wideout Jarvis Landry has also been ruled out.

After announcing that Landry and Thomas would miss this weekend's game, Saints head coach Dennis Allen provided an update on their recovery timelines.

"The timetable is when they can, effectively, come out and perform then they’ll be out here. Both of those guys, all of those guys are working their tails off to get healthy," Allen said.

Allen added that Thomas will play for the Saints again this season. He just won't attach a date to the All-Pro receiver's return.

When Allen was asked if Thomas is dealing with a turf toe injury, he declined to get into the specifics.

Thomas has 16 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns this season. Hopefully, he can make a full recovery from his injury.