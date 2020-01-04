It’s not very often a young coaching assistant leaves an incredible opportunity in the NFL for college football. But that’s exactly what Joe Brady did when he left the New Orleans Saints to join Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers’ coaching staff last year.

For Brady, it was the perfect decision. The Tigers’ passing game coordinator has been a key piece of the revitalized LSU offense, led by Heisman winner Joe Burrow.

It was certainly a difficult decision for Brady to leave the Saints in the first place though. Turns out, Sean Payton was doing everything he could to dissuade the offensive assistant from leaving the Saints – even if that meant telling Brady he was making the wrong decision.

“The last thing I told (LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady) was that he was making a mistake,” Payton laughingly told reporters on Friday, via Saturday Down South. “So much for what I know.”

Payton’s one of the best coaches in the NFL, and it’s clear he saw Brady’s potential. But you can’t blame the LSU offensive assistant for leaving the Saints to take an opportunity with the Tigers – especially considering how successful he’s been in his first year.

Brady and the Tigers aren’t done just yet though. LSU will face Clemson in the upcoming national championship on Jan. 13.