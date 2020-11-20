Saints Coach Sean Payton Teases Fans Over Team’s Starting QB Decision

Multiple outlets reported earlier today that Taysom Hill will get the start for the Saints over Jameis Winston with Drew Brees ruled out. But is Saints head coach Sean Payton ready to confirm what we already know?

If you know anything about Sean Payton, you’ll know that the answer is “no”. At Friday’s press conference, Payton declared that he hasn’t named a starting QB for Sunday’s game against Atlanta yet.

Payton was very particular with his words though. He specifically said, “I haven’t announced that either one of them are starting.”

The Saints head coach definitely knows who he’s going to start. The game is only two days away.

But Payton loves playing the game of hiding who is starter is going to be – even when we already know the answer.

“I haven’t announced that either one of them are starting.” – Sean Payton on who will start on Sunday for the #Saints Some one has been named the starter, but he hasn’t announced it. pic.twitter.com/lAVb6gBQ2q — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 20, 2020

As for the choice itself, Taysom Hill is a controversial one to be sure. He has 18 career passing attempts in three seasons and no starts.

Hill has largely been used as a utility player, contributing in spot duty on offense and special teams. His abilities as a thrower – certainly for an entire game – have yet to be put to the test.

The Saints are 7-2 right now and in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. But the Green Bay Packers Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are breathing down their necks. There’s little room for error as Brees recovers from his injuries.

Will Taysom Hill prove to be a suitable replacement for Drew Brees?