Saints Reportedly Make ‘Surprising’ Monday Morning Cut

The New Orleans Saints reportedly made a surprising veteran player cut on Monday morning, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

New Orleans has reportedly cut veteran NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham.

Bradham, 30, came to the Saints from the Eagles. He played in Philadelphia from 2016-19, helping the NFC East franchise win a Super Bowl. Bradham previously played for the Buffalo Bills from 2012-15.

The linebacker was a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He was an All-American recruit coming out of high school.

Bradham, a Florida native, was released by the Eagles at the start of the year. He was picked up by the Saints in the offseason, but it doesn’t look like he’s sticking around.

Schefter reported on Monday morning that the veteran NFL linebacker has been cut in a “surprising” move.

A surprise Monday morning release: the Saints cut veteran LB Nigel Bradham, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2020

Bradham had previously expressed joy to be with a “winning” franchise in New Orleans.

“It’s definitely a different type of environment … the last 2 organizations I went to, it wasn’t really a winning organization. So when you come to a place that’s known for winning, known for being in the postseason, you see the different type of culture they have,” Bradham said, per The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell.

Bradham will now have to find another winning organization to play for.