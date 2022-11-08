Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad.

Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work.

Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Saints. At times, he looked untouchable.

Hundley wasn't the only player waived by the Saints this Tuesday. Running back Jake Funk and offensive guard Wyatt Davis are no longer on the practice squad.

Davis and Funk could potentially return to New Orleans at a later date.

Hundley, meanwhile, will probably have to look elsewhere for a home in the NFL. The veteran signal-caller has appeared in 18 career games, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Saints' quarterback room will continue to feature Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston.