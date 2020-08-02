New Orleans Saints Cut Wide Receiver, Running Back

NFL teams are cutting down their rosters as they approach the 80-player limit at the start of training camp.

The New Orleans Saints are among the teams making some notable moves before training camp begins. New Orleans has reportedly cut ties with a wide receiver and a running back ahead of training camp.

The Saints have reportedly cut 25-year-old wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, according to Amie Just of NOLA.com. The Marian University product had been with the Saints since last season. He has one career NFL catch for four yards.

New Orleans has also reportedly cut cornerback Deatrick Nichols and running back Ricky Ortiz, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football.

The Saints are cutting RB Ricky Ortiz, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 2, 2020

The Saints released CB Deatrick Nichols, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 2, 2020

Ortiz played in one game for the Saints last season. He caught one pass for nine yards in his lone 2019 appearance. The 26-year-old running back has played for the Falcons, Ravens and Saints after going undrafted out of Oregon State.

New Orleans reportedly now has 85 players on its roster ahead of training camp.

The Saints are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The epic Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady showdown is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.