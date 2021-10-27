Saints Get Significant Boost On Defense Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints have been stout on defense throughout the 2021 season, and believe it or not, they’re about to add even more firepower to that unit.

When the Saints take the field this Sunday for a divisional showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’ll have defensive tackle David Onyemata at their disposal. He was suspended for the first six games of the season because he violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Onyemata proved how valuable he is to New Orleans’ defense in 2020, racking up 44 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and an interception.

Earlier this week, Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke to reporters about Onyemata’s status for Week 8. He said Onyemata is in great shape and the team is eager to get him back on the field.

Payton says David Onyemata is in great shape. They’re eager to get him back this week. “He’s been training well.” — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 26, 2021

The Saints have been very thin at defensive tackle this season, so the return of Onyemata should really help out their defensive line.

Onyemata will also give Payton another pass rusher who can make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. As of now, Demario Davis and Tanoh Kpassagnon lead the team in sacks with three each.

With a win on Sunday, the Saints would have a legitimate chance at competing for an NFC South title this season. A loss, however, would put them in a bit of a hole.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Saints game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

