Saints DC Dennis Allen Interviewing For Head Coaching Job

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is reportedly drawing interest for one of the two remaining open head coaching positions in the NFL.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Allen will interview for the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coaching vacancy on Wednesday.

The Eagles are reportedly “focused” on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but have cast a wide net in searching for a replacement for Doug Pederson. Allen would be the 11th reported candidate for the position.

Allen has been the defensive coordinator in New Orleans since 2015. He also served as the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in 2011.

From 2012-14, Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders. He posted an overall record of 8-28 before being let go early in the 2014 season.

The Eagles are the only team to request an interview with the 48-year-old assistant this offseason.