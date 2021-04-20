The New Orleans Saints will have a few major contract decisions to make in the coming years regarding their young secondary.

Star corner Marshon Lattimore is headed into the final year of his contract. The Saints 2017 first-round pick is one of the best corners in the game and will command a lucrative salary.

However, he’s not the only Saints defensive back looking for a big pay day. On Tuesday afternoon, fellow defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson made headlines with his comment on social media.

He is heading into the third year of his four-year contract with the Saints. CGJ knows he’s one of the best young defensive backs in the game and he wants to be paid like it.

Earlier this afternoon, he made that abundantly clear with a message he posted to Twitter.

“I swear ima be the highest paid DB after this year,” Gardner-Johnson said.

After being drafted by the team in the fourth-round of the 2019 draft, he’s easily out-played his draft position. He’s turned into one of the most underrated players – and trash talkers – the game has to offer.

The former Florida Gators standout even has what it takes to get in his own teammate’s head. He and star wide receiver Michael Thomas infamously fought during the 2020 season, leading to a one-game suspension for Thomas.

Will he be the next highest-paid defensive back?