Only 1 NFL Team Doesn’t Have A Scheduled Draft Pick Today

Almost every team in the NFL will be scheduled to make at least one pick this afternoon during the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft. In fact, there’s only one franchise that isn’t on the board at this moment.

The New Orleans Saints are the only team without a Day 3 pick. It’s not all that surprising after witnessing them trade up twice on Day 2 of the draft.

Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis dealt this year and next year’s third-round selections to move up and take Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun. Then, the front office offered all of its Day 3 picks to the Minnesota Vikings just so they could select Dayton tight end Adam Trautman.

If the Saints don’t move back into the 2020 NFL Draft, they’ll finish with the fewest amount of picks since 1999. For those that don’t remember, that was the same draft that Mike Ditka sold the farm to take Ricky Williams.

In the event the Saints don’t make a deal to get back into the draft, expect them to be active on the undrafted market.

Just to recap this year’s draft for New Orleans, the reigning NFC South champs have added Zack Baun, Cesar Ruiz and Adam Trautman.

The Saints don’t have many holes on their roster heading into the 2020 season. They’ve been knocking on the doorstep to win their first Super Bowl since 2009, but instead they’ve been dealt heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss.