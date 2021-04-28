Saints Are Reportedly ‘Making Noise’ Ahead Of Thursday Night

The New Orleans Saints own the No. 28 overall pick in tomorrow night’s first round, but they might not be able to stay there and get what they need.

We’ve seen New Orleans trade up for defense before, most recently for defensive end Marcus Davenport in 2018. They could do it again this year, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

If the Saints do move up, it won’t be for defensive line though. Rapoport says they have their eyes set on the cornerback position.

“I would not be surprised if the New Orleans Saints go from the late 20s to maybe somewhere in the teens or the early 20s to pick up a cornerback,” Rapoport said. “The way the Saints roster is, they could line up right now with no issue except at left corner.”

New Orleans being interested in getting a cornerback early in the draft shouldn’t be a surprise. Head coach Sean Payton has already publicly stated the team was looking to add to that position group.

“Corner is an area we have to address between now and the season and I think we will be able to find that,” Payton said last week. “But yeah, we lost some good players that we knew we might have to to get our numbers below. I think that’s part of operating in the salary cap era.”

The 2021 NFL Draft begins tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET.