Breaking: The Saints Have Made A Change At Quarterback

The New Orleans Saints have made a surprising change at the quarterback position on Sunday evening.

New Orleans is leading San Francisco, 17-10, heading into the second half. Drew Brees completed 8 of 13 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown in the first half.

Brees is not under center to start the second half, though. The Saints have started Jameis Winston at quarterback to open the second half.

At this time, the reasoning is unclear. Brees has battled shoulder soreness throughout the season, often being limited practice on Wednesday. Still, it doesn’t appear that Brees suffered any kind of serious injury in the first half.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens in the second half.

Jameis Winston opens the third quarter as the Saints’ QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2020

Saints fans are pretty stunned.

“I don’t understand what’s going on but we still winning so who knows,” one fan wrote.

It’s possible Brees suffered some kind of injury in the first half that has yet to be revealed. It’s also possible that Sean Payton just wanted to give Winston some playing time.

Regardless of the reasoning, Winston is at quarterback for the Saints and the NFL world is pretty stunned.

Jameis Winston in at QB for the Saints pic.twitter.com/7PLWnF8rqO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2020

New Orleans is 6-2 on the season, hoping to improve to 7-2 with a win on Sunday evening. Right now, though, everyone is just wondering about Brees.

Stay tuned.