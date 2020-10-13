Saints Fans Are Freaking Out Over Michael Thomas’ Latest Tweets

The past 48 hours have been a roller-coaster ride for Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints. While we’ve heard plenty of sides to this story already, the All-Pro wideout has finally decided to share some insight on what’s going on behind the scenes.

Originally, the Saints thought Thomas would return from his ankle injury in Week 5 against the Chargers. However, the coaching staff ended up suspending him for that matchup because he got into a fight with C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Sean Payton refused to comment on whether Thomas’ suspension will carry over into Week 7, saying “We’ll let you know when the time is right.”

Well, it appears Thomas finally has something to say about this ordeal. He tweeted out “You ain’t a snake but they will make you.”

As you’d expect, Saints fans immediately lost their minds when they saw this post.

You ain’t a snake but they will make you — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 13, 2020

Thomas followed up that tweet with the following message: “Think what you want, I ain’t trying to clear no rumors up.”

Think what you want I ain’t trying to clear no rumors up. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 13, 2020

But wait, there’s more. Thomas also provided an update on his health and where he’s at in his recovery from a high ankle sprain.

“I was never healthy I was just trying to help my team get a win and heal up during the bye,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “Had a set back was so close. And I take my health serious. Now I’m a bad guy lol bet.”

I was never healthy I was just trying to help my team get a win and heal up during the bye. Had a set back was so close. And I take my health serious. Now I’m a bad guy lol bet https://t.co/olIBJjnCpG — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 13, 2020

Obviously this isn’t an ideal situation for the Saints.

Drew Brees recently said Thomas will be a “big part of the team moving forward,” but first the locker room will have to sort out this mess.

Fortunately for New Orleans, it could use its bye week to mend this issue.

[Michael Thomas]