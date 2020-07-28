Saints Fans Are Loving Drew Brees’ Latest Practice Video

Eventually, the New Orleans Saints will no longer be led by Drew Brees. Though he’s 41 years old and his arm strength is declining, the future Hall of Famer can still sling the football better than most quarterbacks.

Brees missed five games last season due to a thumb injury. He quickly recovered from the injury and helped lead the Saints to a 13-3 record for the second-straight team. In just 11 games, Brees threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Many people around the league believe this season will be the last one of Brees’ illustrious career. After all, he did consider entering retirement this offseason.

If this is truly the last year for Brees, it appears he wants to go out with a bang. On Tuesday, footage emerged of Brees’ recent workout session. The video shows him making accurate throws downfield with a decent amount of power behind those throws.

Saints fans all across the country can’t help but salivate over this video:

Brees has always been accurate on short passing routes, but we’ve seen his accuracy on deep passes decline a little with age. This latest video makes it seem like that deep ball is back.

New Orleans has all the right pieces to win a championship in what could be Brees’ final season. The offense has an elite wideout in Michael Thomas, solid pass-catching options in Jared Cook and Emmanuel Sanders, and an exceptional tailback in Alvin Kamara.

The Saints have been dealt heartbreaking losses in the postseason three-straight years. Perhaps the team will finally get over the hump this season.